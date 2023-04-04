Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,576 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $32,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.41.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.14. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

