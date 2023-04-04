Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 12,357 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $168.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -382.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.25.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.