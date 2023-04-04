Louis Steffens Sells 19,748 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CFO Louis Steffens sold 19,748 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $747,659.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Louis Steffens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $431,414.16.

On Thursday, March 9th, Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $38.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

