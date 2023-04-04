LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 958.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPL Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $197.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.47 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

