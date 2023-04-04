Marie Myers Sells 4,165 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after buying an additional 990,157 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

