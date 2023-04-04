Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 5,578 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PVH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,579,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 728.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,965,000 after purchasing an additional 926,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

PVH stock opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading

