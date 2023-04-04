Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $443,000 Investment in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $118.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
