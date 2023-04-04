Matisse Capital Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 94,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 43,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average is $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

