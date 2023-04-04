Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,547,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,870 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mayville Engineering worth $32,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $289.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.88. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $16.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MEC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mayville Engineering from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

About Mayville Engineering

(Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.