McLean Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Apple Price Performance
AAPL stock opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $178.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.56.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.
Featured Stories
