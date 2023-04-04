Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
