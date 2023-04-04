Michael R. Rempell Sells 5,761 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $76,794.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,799.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.