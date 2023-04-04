Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 199.7% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 41.9% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $649,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.98.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $287.23 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

