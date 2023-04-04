Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $726,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,456,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,570,000 after buying an additional 317,096 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average is $107.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $472.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.