Mike Ouimette Sells 2,877 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mike Ouimette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, March 30th, Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $129,258.48.

On Monday, January 23rd, Mike Ouimette sold 20,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $683,800.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.