Mike Ouimette Sells 4,874 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $129,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mike Ouimette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83.

On Monday, January 23rd, Mike Ouimette sold 20,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $683,800.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

