Moseley Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

