Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.
Amazon.com stock opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $168.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.08 and its 200-day moving average is $99.08.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
