Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after buying an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after buying an additional 953,784 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.5 %

NDAQ stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.