NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,827. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,827. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,840. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

