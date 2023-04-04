Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 5.9 %

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

