Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $545,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 155,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,281,000 after acquiring an additional 309,277 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

CVX opened at $169.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $324.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.58. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

