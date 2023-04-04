Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,258 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 379,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.28.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

