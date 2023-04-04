Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.48. The firm has a market cap of $472.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

