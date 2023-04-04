Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,528,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,429 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $29,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,962,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 455,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,461,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NYSE:OMI opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

