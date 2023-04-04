Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $169.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.58. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

