Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $505.50

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 505.50 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 564 ($7.00), with a volume of 57095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570 ($7.08).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £515.33 million, a PE ratio of -686.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 633.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 603.12.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.