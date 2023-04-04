Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,456,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,570,000 after purchasing an additional 317,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.48. The stock has a market cap of $472.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

