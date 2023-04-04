Paula Russell Sells 2,000 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.22. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,343,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Owens Corning by 806.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 981,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after purchasing an additional 803,551 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Owens Corning by 139.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 668,768 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $47,560,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

