Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,437,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,924 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $35,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYCR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 55.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 148,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 63.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $35,709.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,326 shares in the company, valued at $576,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

