PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $63,425.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $63,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,350,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,265,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $53,025.00.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00.
- On Thursday, January 12th, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $48,350.00.
PGT Innovations Trading Up 1.4 %
PGTI opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.42. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $25.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on PGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
Featured Articles
