PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Eric Ryan Shander Sells 9,477 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $183,664.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 576,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,171,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,976 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $92,702.88.

Shares of PWSC opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Raymond James raised shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

