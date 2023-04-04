PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Devendra Singh Sells 5,199 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CTO Devendra Singh sold 5,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $100,756.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 389,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,099.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Devendra Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Friday, March 17th, Devendra Singh sold 2,505 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $46,668.15.

PowerSchool Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PWSC opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -131.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PowerSchool by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.