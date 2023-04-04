PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Sells $79,167.30 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) insider Marcy Daniel sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $79,167.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 17th, Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $32,192.64.

Shares of PWSC opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -131.52 and a beta of 1.02. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PowerSchool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PowerSchool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

