Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 64,056 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 144.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,056 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $939,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLTL opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $104.81 and a 1-year high of $105.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

