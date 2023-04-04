Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 1,419.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,468 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $256,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $312,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MEAR opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

