Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $870,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

