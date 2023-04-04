Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 527,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 252,740 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 183,900 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 194,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 129,210 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 116,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 94,169 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 89,270 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

