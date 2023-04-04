Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth about $931,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $122.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.04. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $129.13. The stock has a market cap of $557.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.