Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,294 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $49.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

