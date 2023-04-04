Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,127 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The company has a market cap of $609.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.