Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 48,787 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,787 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Marin increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76.

