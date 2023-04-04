Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.97 and a 200 day moving average of $116.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

