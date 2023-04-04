Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,101,419. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average is $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

