Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 122,134 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 122,134 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,686,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Apple by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 100,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $178.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

