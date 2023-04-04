Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 9,546 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,308 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $287.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.68 and its 200 day moving average is $247.04. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.98.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

