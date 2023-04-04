Robert J. Robie Sells 2,457 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FDS stock opened at $416.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.41. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. CICC Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

