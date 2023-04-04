Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.84.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

