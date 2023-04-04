Saxon Interests Inc. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.7% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $169.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

