Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 5,915 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average is $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.25.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
